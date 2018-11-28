UPDATE: City Crew Evacuates Family From House Fire

Two City of Wenatchee employees were credited with evacuating a family from their burning home Wednesday morning. Chelan County Fire Chief Brian Brett says the city employees were working in an alley behind the Kittitas Street residence about 9:30am when they spotted a column of smoke. Brett said they called RiverCom and reported the fire then went to the house to evacuate the occupants

“The people inside didn’t realize there was a fire. There was a husband and wife, a baby, grandmother, an adult child and a dog in the home” according to Brett. All were safely evacuated with no injuries reported.

City of Wenatchee Public Information Officer Anna Alvarez told NewsRadio 560KPQ the two City employees involved in evacuating the residents were John Fairbanks and Lance Merz

Brett said the cause is under investigation. The approximately 100 year old home was a rental property in the 900 block of Kittitas Street in Wenatchee.