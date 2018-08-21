City of Wenatchee Looking to Update Water Use Efficiency Goals

The City of Wenatchee is looking to update its water use efficiency goals, something they do every six years. Environmental Manager Jessica Shaw says they are looking to the community for some direction on what they should focus on.

“If we want people to actually implement some of these practices to use water efficiently, it has to be something they want to do or that they think is feasible. That’s where we really appreciate people letting us know that, ‘Yeah, I think I can be more efficient in watering my lawn, or no I’d rather look at more efficient ways to use water in the house.'”

Shaw says every little bit matters.

“People sometimes think, ‘Well, so what if I just let my sprinklers run and the yard is a little soggy,’ but if everybody thinks that way all of a sudden we’re using a lot more water than what we really need and at some point in the future we’re going to have to consider how do we get more water and that can be very expensive.”

Shaw says Wenatchee residents use more water than the average American. A public meeting on water use efficiency goals will be held at Pybus, August 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can also provide feedback online at the city’s website.