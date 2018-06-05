City of Wenatchee Prepares $15M Utility Bond Sale

The City of Wenatchee will sell about $15-million in tax exempt bonds next week to fund sewer utility improvements including the North Wenatchee expansion project. City Finance Director Brad Posenjak says if the rates on June 11th are low enough, the sale could also allow for a refinancing of older bonds to save ratepayers money. The bonds will be paid for with current sewer fees already in place.

The city has received a “AA-” rating with a stable outlook on the sale from Standard and Poors rating service. The rating agency liked Wenatchee’s affordable utility rates and good financial practices.

Posenjak noted it’s a great time for residents to invest in the community’s infrastructure, “I think interest rates have gone up enough that for an investor, it makes sense to look at the city” From the city’s perspective, Posenjak noted it’s a good time to be issuing bonds that will help fund our utilities”

Local investors can contact the bond underwriter D.A. Davidson & Company in Wenatchee for more information.