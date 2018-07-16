City of Wenatchee Reminding Residents of Fire Safety

The city of Wenatchee is reminding residents of some behaviors that could protect their home from fire. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the number of fires they’ve responded to this point is among the highest they have recorded in recent years.

PROTECT YOUR HOME

• Clear off pine needles, dead leaves & anything that can burn from your rooflines, gutters, decks, porches, patios & along fence lines.

• Remove flammable materials within 30 feet of your home.

• Store away furniture cushions, rattan mats, potted plants & other decorations from decks, porches & patios.

• Trim back any shrubs or tree branches that come closer than 5 feet to the house & attachments, and any overhanging branches.

• Replace or repair shingles or roof tiles that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration.

• Keep your lawn hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE, PREPARE YOUR HOUSE

• Remove combustibles, including firewood, yard waste, barbecue grills, and fuel cans, from your yard.

• Close all windows, vents, and doors to prevent a draft.

• Shut off natural gas, propane, or fuel oil supplies.

• Fill any large vessels—pools, hot tubs, garbage cans, or tubs—with water to slow or discourage fire.