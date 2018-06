The City of Wenatchee pool opens for the season tomorrow. It will be open at 220 South Fuller Street from June 16th through August 18th. Public swims are generally from 1:00 p.m. through 4:45 with lap swims in the morning and evening and swimming lessons from 9:30 a.m. to noon throughout the week. For the more information, including the complete schedule and pool rental info, go the city pool page on the city of Wenatchee’s website.