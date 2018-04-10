City seeking submissions for Gateway Art project

The City of Wenatchee is seeking artists who could create an art installation welcoming the community to Wenatchee as they cross the George Sellar Bridge. Brooklyn Holton with the City of Wenatchee Community Development says the artist should consider the neighborhood’s multi-cultural identity and create an interactive surface for kids

The complete Stevens Mission gateway mosaic is anticipated to be a painted circular element approximately 15’ in diameter and on a surface finished with brushed concrete.

The deadline to submit proposals for the Stevens/Mission Gateway Project is May 8th. The winning submission will receive $15-hundred for labor and materials.

The Stevens/Mission Gateway has been identified as an action item in the South Wenatchee Action Plan and included in the Complete Streets project work plan for 2018. The project is fast tracked and would need to be completed by October 2018.

For more information, contact Brooklyn Holton at (509) 888-3258 or bholton@wenatcheewa.gov.