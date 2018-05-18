City of Wenatchee warns of street flooding

The City of Wenatchee is warning the heavy rains have pushed the drainage systems for the canyons close to flooding. City of Wenatchee crews are clearing culverts to prevent overflows.

Wastewater Supervisor Adam Reichert said the intersection of Ohme Gardens Road and the Chelan Highway was flooded and a city crew was enroute to try and clear drains. A drain at Princeton and 7th Street was cleared after it had clogged with excess flow out of the Number 1 Canyon.

If culverts, ditches, or grates near your residence overflow, you are asked to report the problem to the City of Wenatchee Wastewater Supervisor at 888-3238. Traffic problems or other emergencies due to flooding should be reported to Rivercom at (509) 663-9911

In Chelan County, Public Works crews are patrolling roads and culverts for areas of high water.

Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons says there have been sporadic problems reported up Number 1 Canyon and in the Sunnyslope area.

Last night, crews cleared debris from the Malaga-Alcoa Highway between Milepost 10 and 12 where flash flooding washed out the highway shoulders. The road is open but watch for warning signs and water over the roadway throughout the weekend in that area.