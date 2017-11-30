City of Wenatchee Offers Winter Storm Tips

The following is a release from the City of Wenatchee:

· Talk with your family about what to do if a winter storm watch or warning is issued. Discussing winter storms ahead of time helps reduce fear, particularly for young children.

· Have your vehicle winterized before the winter storm season to decrease your chance of being stranded in cold weather.

· Have a mechanic check your battery, antifreeze, wipers and windshield washer fluid, ignition system, thermostat, lights, flashing hazard lights, exhaust system, heater, brakes, defroster, and oil.

· Install good winter tires with adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate but some jurisdictions require vehicles to be equipped with chains or snow tires with studs.

What you need to keep in your vehicle:

– A windshield scraper and small broom

– A small sack of sand for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats

– Matches in a waterproof container

– A brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna

– An emergency supply kit, including warm clothing.

· Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full so you can leave right away in an emergency and to keep the fuel line from freezing.

· Keep a supply of non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery.

· Service snow removal equipment before the winter storm season and maintain it in good working order.

· Keep handy a warm coat, gloves or mittens, hat, water-resistant boots, and extra blankets and warm clothing and hand warmers for each member of the household

· Flashlight with fresh batteries

· Three-day supply of water and non-perishable snacks

This is a good time to update the emergency preparedness kit you have for your home. This kit is not only for severe summer storms. It will come in handy if there is no power during a winter storm. Keep the kit updated and in a visible place!