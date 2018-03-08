City of Wenatchee puts out reminder on political sign rules

The City of Wenatchee is alerting candidates and campaign supporters about the City sign ordinance and proper political sign placement.

1. Temporary political signs not exceeding 32 square feet are allowed in the Central Business District, the North & South Wenatchee Business Districts, the Waterfront Mixed Use, Industrial, or Neighborhood Commercial zones.

2. Signs 6 square feet or less are allowed in all other zones.

3. Signs must be removed within 7 days of the election.

4. Signs may not impede vehicular or pedestrian views on corners (clear view triangle).

5. Signs are not permitted in the City Right-of-Way, on public property, or public utility poles.

Questions about the proper placement of political signs can be directed to the City of Wenatchee Community Development Department at 888-3256