Classified Employees Rally For Improved Wages

Members of the Wenatchee Association of Public School Employees rallied outside the Wenatchee School District office Tuesday afternoon. A bargaining team was inside meeting with district officials. The Wenatchee Association SEIU Local 1948 is trying to negotiate a new contract fair for about 300 education support professionals in the district.

Association President Lori Wisemore said in a press release “Classified staff members work as school secretaries, paraeducators, technical employees, and in other professional classifications” Wisemore works as a literacy intervention paraeducator at Mission View Elementary School.

The Wenatchee claims classified salaries in the Wenatchee School District are as much as 17 to 31 percent below the state average, according to numbers reported to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The Wenatchee Association members wore blue shirts at the rally that read “Wave for Wages” Other members stood at the intersection of Fifth and Miller a few blocks away and waved signs.

Members of the Wenatchee Education Association (WEA) that represents teachers showed up in red t-shirts to support their co-workers. Kris Cameron, WEA President said “We could not do our jobs as educators without our classified staff. We feel like these folks are our team mates” Cameron pointed out the the legislature increased funding for classified staff by approximately 30 percent under the McCleary decision.

“The teachers just negotiated a contract with pay increases from 11 to 12 percent. We support the teachers as our valued partners in education, and we are asking the district to show classified staff the same respect,” said Wisemore. “It’s time that we are also brought up to the state average.”

The bargaining unit representing about 70 maintenance and custodial workers is also trying to negotiate a new contract. Negotiations have been underway since late 2017. A bargaining session is scheduled next Friday.