Classy Chassis and Cool Cars

From classy to cool, cars from around the the region will be on display Friday night and Saturday at the Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show in East Wenatchee. City of East Wenatchee Events coordinator Dan White expects another large big turnout in tonight’s Parade

White says you can still register your vehicle at the park and ride in the parade up until 6:30pm.

Tonight’s Classy Chassis Parade is sponsored by Les Schwab. The parade of vehicles leaves Eastmont Community Park at 6:30 and heads down Grant Road to Valley Mall Parkway, ending at the Douglas County PUD.

Town Toyota is sponsor of the Classy Chassis Car Show on Saturday from Noon to five in Eastmont Community Park.

White says owners can register vehicles for the car show from 10 to noon on Saturday.

The City of East Wenatchee will be hosting the 2018 Les Schwab Classy Chassis Parade on Friday, May 4th. To offer a safe event for both participants and spectators, the following road and street closures will be in effect:

Georgia Street, between Grant Road and 3rd Street NE (Noon – approximately 8:00 p.m.)

Far right westbound lane on Grant Road, north of Hanford to Georgia Street (4:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

Grant Road, between Valley Mall Parkway and north of Hanford Street (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

Valley Mall Parkway, between Grant Road and SR 28 (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

9th Street between SR28 and Baker (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

Eastmont from NE 3th to Grant Rd (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

3th Street at Valley Mall Parkway (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

6th Street from SR28 at Sears (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

11th Street from Valley Mall Parkway to Baker (6:00 – approximately 8:30 p.m.)

A detour route with signs, and law enforcement officers, will be available during the above times.

If you have any questions regarding the closures, please contact the Events Office at 886-6108.