Cle Elum Campaign Wins Award

The Tourism Department of Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce won an American Advertising Award from Spokane’s chapter of the American Advertising Federation for their “This Is How We Do: Cle Elum” television spot from 2017. The spot was honored with the Silver Award in the Film, Video, and Sound Category. Tourism director Amy Mcguffin expressed her gratitude for the award. The award winning commercial focused on snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and hiking within Cle Elum. This is the second year in a row that they’ve won an award for the “This is How We do: Cle Elum” campaign.