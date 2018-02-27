Clean Water Projects in North Central Washington Get $16 Million

The Washington State Department of Ecology offered more than $6 million in funding to 16 clean water projects throughout Chelan, Douglas and Grant Counties. The largest funding was more than $2 million for a wastewater improvement project in the Peshastin/Dryden area that will include the design and construction of a treatment plant, pumping and conveyance system improvements. In Grant County a West Warden collection system extension go more than $1.5 million. Projects in Royal, Soap Lake, Nason Creek, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee were also among the projects to get either grant or loan money.