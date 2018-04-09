Clyde & Ruth Ballard named Apple Blossom Grand Marshalls

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has named Clyde and Ruth Ballard as this year’s Grand Marshals. Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson surprised the Ballard’s with the announcement in front of family and friends as they attended services on Sunday at Grace City Church in Wenatchee.

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival provided the following details following the announcement.

Clyde came from humble beginnings as a migrant worker from Izzard County, Arkansas. Ruth was born and raised in Wenatchee. Clyde was the drum major for the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Band. At age 18, Clyde married Ruth. By the age of 20, he was climbing from bag boy to General Manager at Wenatchee’s Peter Rabbit grocery store chain and Ruth was working at Sears.

On August 1st, 1967, Clyde and Ruth founded Ballard Ambulance. They grew the business to include many divisions that served the citizens of North Central Washington, such as one of the state’s largest medical supply stores and the first licensed air ambulance service in the state.

Clyde was a dominant force in the Washington State Legislature for 20 years. In 1994, he was elected Speaker of the House. As our 12th District State Representative Clyde became the longest-serving caucus leader in the Legislature’s history, 16 years, some in the minority, four years as Speaker, and three years as Co-Speaker. Clyde retired in 2002.

Ruth has been Clyde’s long-term partner in business, marriage and politics. Over the years, they have been a host to hundreds of church youth group meetings and countless members of the community. In one year alone, Ruth provided 3,500 meals to employees and visitors. Clyde previously served as Douglas County Fire Commissioner and East Wenatchee Water District Commissioner. Ruth is a former Salvation Army Board member.

Clyde and Ruth recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. They have 3 sons, 2 foster daughters & 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grand children.

For more details on the Ballard’s service to the community, visit AppleBlossom.org