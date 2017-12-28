Coles Corner Robbery Suspects nabbed

Two people were charged after robbing the Little Red’s Coffee stand near Cole’s Corner Tuesday afternoon. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, around 12:42 p.m., a man knocked on the window, saying he had a gun, and demanded the money in the till. The barista gave him about $200 in cash before running to the office to call 9-1-1.

The barista was able to give RiverCom a description of the suspects and their vehicle and a short time later, the suspect’s SUV was stopped just west of Steven’s Pass.

Christopher Decker, 29 of Everett, WA and Kathryn Harrje, 25, Langley, WA were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of 1st degree Robbery and 3rd Degree Theft.

A search of the car Wednesday revealed clothing matching the suspect descriptions and $220 cash was found in a hiding spot in the vehicle. No firearms were found on either suspect or in the vehicle. .