College Foundation Appoints Interim Director

Rachel Evey was named as the interim executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, after David Davin’s departure this September.

Evey joined WVC in July 2017 as alumni relations coordinator for the foundation. During that time she facilitated alumni mentorship events for students, hosted networking activities and increased alumni awareness about events on campus with activities like the WVC Open House in spring 2018.

“Rachel has been integral to the success of the foundation over the past year through her efforts to engage the community, alumni and donors,” said WVC President Jim Richardson. “I have confidence in Rachel to keep that momentum going and lead the foundation through this transition period.”

Evey, of Bakersfield, Calif., previously worked as a manager of development and donor services at Kern Community Foundation and as foundation assistant for the community foundation. She received a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Italian at the University of California-Davis.

Davin’s last day was Sept. 28. During his tenure, the foundation took on many new projects and experienced considerable growth. Davin will now serve as executive director of institutional advancement and the foundation at Elgin Community College in Chicago. He will begin the new position in mid-October.