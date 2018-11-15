Columbia Basin Project Ephrata Office Gets $7.1 Million in Additional Funding

The Columbia Basin Project Ephrata office received $7.1 million in additional funding for the 2019 fiscal year from the Bureau of Reclamation, up to $2 million of which will go towards the Odessa Ground Water Replacement Program. 4th District Representative Dan Newhouse says the money is helpful and that, “Every dollar of additional support for the Columbia Basin Project makes a difference for the future of water users facing depletion of the Odessa Aquifer.” In May, BOR announced nearly $2 million in new funds for the Columbia Basin Project Ephrata/Pasco Pump Lateral and Potholes Supplemental Feed Route.