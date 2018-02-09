“Colville” to remain Confederation’s name

Colville it is. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation released results Thursday of a referendum election on whether to change their name and just over 84% of responding members said keep the name.

Over 7,000 ballots were sent out but just over 1,900 valid ballots were tabulated with 1630 “no” votes against a name change and over 296 “yes” votes favoring a new name.

The Colville name came from Andrew Colvile, a Governor of the Hudson Bay Company. In 1872, an Executive Order identified the tribal confederation with the word “Colville.”

Elections Chairman and Colville Business Council member Jack Ferguson said today. “ The process of considering this change has given us the opportunity to know more about the Tribes’ name and

the history behind it. It has helped to build awareness and also determine what the majority of voters prefer.”

Today, more than 9,500 descendants of 12 aboriginal tribes of Indians are enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation include the Colville, Nespelem, San Poil, Lake, Palus, Wenatchi (Wenatchee), Chelan, Entiat, Methow, southern Okanogan, Moses Columbia and the Nez Perce of Chief Joseph’s Bands.