Commission to establish hunting seasons through 2020

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will set dates for hunting seasons through 2020 for deer, elk, waterfowl, and other game next weekend in Olympia. The bowhunt on the Yakima and Colockum elk herds could be reduced from 13 days to 6 days during the 2018 early general season. The change would not effect bull elk. The commission will also consider special staggered hunting seasons for hunters under 16 so they can hunt for game birds on both sides of the state.

The commission will also consider a proposal by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to purchase 1,276 acres of land in Chelan County from the state Department of Natural Resources to conserve habitat for wildlife and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

See the meeting agenda here