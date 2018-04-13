Commissioners appoint Eric Biggar to District Court bench

Eric Biggar has been tabbed by Douglas County commissioners to replace retiring District Court Judge Judith McCauley on May 1st. Biggar is a former Douglas County chief criminal deputy prosecutor and had already filed as a candidate for McCauley’s position .

He remains the only candidate to file with the Public Disclosure Commission as of Friday. Biggar will have to be elected to retain the seat this fall.

Judge McCauley announced her retirement earlier this year.