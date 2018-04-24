Commissioners approve Grant PUD Fiber expansion in Moses Lake and George

EPHRATA, Wash. – Approximately 1,400 Grant County residents and businesses are a step closer to receiving fiber optic internet service this year. Grant PUD staff announced fiber buildout locations in portions of the Moses Lake and George areas to commissioners today during their normal business meeting.

The expansion in the Moses Lake area will extend the fiber availability from Road 4 NE to Road 12 NE. The new expansion in George will bring service to the remaining residents and businesses of the city without fiber access. Construction in the Moses Lake area is expected to begin in May or June. The expansion comes after commissioners allocated an additional $7 million from financial reserves toward the wholesale fiber-optic program in late 2017.

Commissioners have committed to extending fiber-optic connectivity to all residents of Grant County. The timing of ongoing expansion will be based on the overall financial strength of the utility going forward.

According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2016 Broadband Progress Report (FCC), over 23 million rural individuals lack access to a broadband internet connection. As state and federal legislators wrestle with how best to bridge the digital divide that exists in rural America, Grant PUD is closing the rural gap by expanding world-class fiber-optic connectivity to all residents and businesses of Grant County.

Fiber service is currently available to about 70 percent of county residents and businesses. To connect to Grant PUD’s High Speed Network, visit grantpud.org and select one of the local service providers.

Moses Lake expansion area in green above. Purple denotes areas that already have access in Moses Lake.

George expansion area in green above. Purple denotes areas that already have fiber access near the community of George.