Community Foundation Awards of NCW

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $240,455 in grants to 30 nonprofits across the region. The grants were funded by the Regional Impact Grant and Partners in Giving programs.

The Regional Impact Grant (RIG) is an annual, competitive grant program that supports charitable organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. Sixty organizations applied for the grant, and 30 received awards.

To evaluate and determine award recipients, a team of foundation staff and board participate in site visits with each applicant to learn more about their organization’s grant request and potential impact. The site visit teams visited all 60 organizations spanning the region, from Leavenworth to Chelan to Tonasket, and logged over 600 driving miles. These insightful visits are essential in helping the foundation’s board make thoughtful, informed decisions to ensure grant making supports a broad base of areas that enhance quality of life in the region’s communities.

Of the awarded organizations, 25 will participate in Give NCW, an online crowdfunding campaign beginning Thanksgiving Day through December 31st. Since the RIG can only award a portion of the grant requests, Give NCW provides an opportunity for the public to donate and help organizations reach their ultimate goals. Last year, Give NCW received over $253,000 in donations from the public – over $50,000 more than the foundation’s grant award amount.

While Give NCW is limited to 25 participants, the foundation’s board agreed to fund 5 additional organizations with programs that meet essential needs and/or have a significant impact in the community. A portion of this funding was made possible by the Partners in Giving program, comprised of individuals, families, and businesses that make unrestricted gifts to support the general work of the foundation.

“The foundation’s budget for these annual grants is around $200,000 each year, which comes from bequests left by generous individuals and families who loved the region” said Claire Oatey, director of community grants. “We’re trying to help nonprofits make a greater impact with larger awards, but each year we have more requests than we can fund. Added resources from our Partners in Giving allows us to grant a few extra awards, and Give NCW gives nonprofits an amazing opportunity to reach their full goal. We are so grateful for those that invest in making our region a better place for all.”