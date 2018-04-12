Community Foundation of NCW Donates Thousands in Methow Valley

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $61,500 in grants from its Methow Valley Fund to support 25 nonprofits serving the Methow Valley.

The Methow Valley Fund was established in 2006 to assist nonprofit and public organizations in developing strong, sustainable programs that contribute to a vibrant community.

The Methow Valley Fund is advised by a diverse group of volunteers who live and/or work in the Methow Valley and are passionate about local charitable work. Grant requests are reviewed and determined by the advisors and approved by the foundation.

The Methow Valley Fund grant is a competitive grant offered annually. The grant is made possible by an anonymous donor and contributions to the Methow Valley Fund.

2018 MVF AWARDS

· Little Star Montessori – $4,000 for programs

· Methow Arts Alliance – $4,000 for free arts education programs

· Methow Housing Trust – $3,500 for data management system

· Methow at Home – $3,500 for membership grant fund

· Methow Valley Riding Unlimited – $3,500 for therapeutic horsemanship program

· Methow Watershed Foundation – $3,000 for water project

· The Merc Playhouse – $3,000 for production directors

· TwispWorks Foundation – $3,000 for Methow Made program

· Friends of the Pool – $3,000 for MESH fund

· Methow Valley Chamber Music Festival – $3,000 for website design

· Methow Field Institute – $2,600 for audio-visual enhancement of interpretive center

· Methow Valley Citizens Council – $2,500 for Citizen Air Quality ambassadors

· Methow valley Family Home Center Association – $2,500 for flooring project

· Methow Valley Community Center – $2,500 for office equipment replacement

· Public School Funding Alliance – $2,500 for strategic plan and capacity building

· Classroom in Bloom – $2,000 for farm to school internship program

· Confluence Gallery and Art Center – $2,000 for art camp

· Cascadia Music – $2,000 for chorus/orchestra risers

· Methow Trails – $1,900 for adaptive ski program enhancement

· Methow Conservancy – $1,500 for pocket guide to Methow Valley Farms

· Methow Valley Education Foundation – $1,500 for community reintroduction

· Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association – $1,500 for rescue equipment upgrade

· Friends of the Winthrop Library – $1,000 for a feasibility study

· Winthrop Kiwanis – $1,000 for partnership with Independent Learning Center

· Winthrop Rink – $1,000 for a new fleet of ice skates

The Methow Valley Fund Grant opens December 1st and is due January 31st. For more information visit www.cnfcw.org/methowvalleyfund.