Community Foundation Scholarship Applications Open Jan 1

The following is a news release from the Community Foundation of NCW:

The Community Foundation of NCW will open applications for its scholarship program on January 1, 2018. The deadline for most scholarships is March 1.

The Community Foundation manages over 100 unique scholarships established by individuals and families who feel passionate about furthering education for local students.

Scholarship criteria varies and many do not require top academics or participation in specific activities. In fact, most scholarships seek to support students who have served their communities, show growth and potential, and demonstrate significant financial need.

Scholarships are available to high school seniors, current college students, and non-traditional students from North Central Washington who are planning to attend four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, and trade schools.

The application process is online and students can easily apply for multiple scholarships at once. The eligibility quiz feature helps students easily determine the scholarships that are right for them.

“We encourage every student planning to attend college in the fall to apply for scholarships,” said Erika Orsulak, director of education programs. “The eligibility quiz will help students find scholarships, and there are scholarships for every type of student. Each year the Community Foundation has scholarships that don’t get awarded, simply because students don’t apply – all students should consider applying today.”

For more information and to apply, visit www.cfncw.org/scholarships.