Community Rink at Town Toyota Center now sponsored by I Fiber

The Town Toyota Center has announced a naming sponsorship agreement and new name for the smaller Community Rink primarily used for junior hockey and figure skating. Town Toyota Center General Manager Mark Miller introduced the new name at a press conference introducing the sponsorship agreement

I Fiber Communications CEO and Founder Kelly Ryan said the sponsorship made sense given the company’s recent expansion into the Wenatchee market and commitment to community involvement

We reported General Manager Mark Miller told reporters at the news conference the three year agreement totaled $40-thousand annually. The Town Toyota Center later issued a press release reporting the three year deal has a total value of $90,000 over the life of the contract. In addition, iFIBER purchased a suite totaling $15,500 in the main arena for 2018. Under the new agreement, the complex will remain the Town Toyota Center. The Rink, will be re-branded as the iFIBER Rink. I Fiber Communications is an Internet Service Provider based in Ephrata.