Community Turns Out for North Wenatchee Avenue Improvements Open House

More than 100 people came out to the open house last night describing plans to improve traffic around the north end of Wenatchee. Public Works Director Rob Jammerman says he was thrilled with the turnout and the feedback he was getting from the people in the community.

“We’re going to take all the comments back and try to prioritize and figure out where the public wants to see the money invested.”

Jammerman says they are going to continue to work on securing state funding for much of the project, but there will also be a federal grant request for the Confluence Parkway.

There is an online survey available through Dec. 4 and then after that, Jammerman says they will meet with the State Department of Transportation.

“Design will begin probably in 2019, 2020. We’ll probably go back out and do another public outreach saying, ‘This is the design we heard from people.’ and then they’ll put the project out to bid. What the Department of Transportation right now is saying, probably 2023 is when we’ll see construction.”

That would be for the construction of the current $18 million project near Maiden Lane and Horse Lake Road.