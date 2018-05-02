Condotta Says His 12th District Seat Could Be Popular

12th District Representative Cary Condotta announced Tuesday that he would not seek re-election this November. Despite citing time commitments and concerns abilities to work outside of the legislature among other concerns, Condotta stressed that he loved his time and would do it all over again. That’s why he believes it will be a popular seat for which to run.

Already announced are Dr. Ann Diamond who filed as an independent and Chris Goehner as a Democrat.

Condotta spoke on the Morning Report Wednesday on why people should run for office.

Condotta said he is already helping potential candidates decide if they want to run.

You can hear the full interview below.