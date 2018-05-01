Condotta will not run for re-election

State Representative Cary Condotta will not seek re-election this fall, a decision he’s been contemplating for some time.

Condotta made the announcement and released a statement on the decision Tuesday saying “It was a difficult decision. I have put my heart and soul into being a legislator for 16 years, but it takes a tremendous amount of time and commitment,” said Condotta. “The recent sessions have lasted as long as six months and it is challenging to be gainfully employed while serving as a legislator. There are other new and exciting opportunities crossing my path, in and out of the Twelfth District I may not want to pass up.”

Condotta was first elected to office in 2002. The eight term lawmaker is most proud of helping the Republican caucus gain 14 seats in the House, moving from 34 to 48 GOP members

Condotta is not leaving politics. He decided not to file for re-election because he is considering several opportunities in the political arena that may require him to relocate.

“I am going out on a positive note, as we had a number of accomplishments for the Twelfth District this session. Tourism is a major economic driver for us, and we were able to get the companion bill to my tourism legislation signed into law. We also addressed water rights, the capital budget contained some great projects for our region, and I was able to pass some additional bills constituents brought to me,”Condotta added.

Condotta will complete his term and said he plans to stay involved in politics and would like to thank all of his constituents for their support the last 16 years.

He is currently serving on both House fiscal committees, Appropriations and Finance, which oversee budget, revenue and tax decisions. “It is tough to be leaving my Olympia family. However, the House Republican Caucus is in good hands. There are other Republican legislators retiring, but our leadership team is strong and we have a lot of quality young lawmakers. Our caucus continues to work together and is an amazing team. That’s why it is so difficult to say goodbye, but now is the time,” said Condotta.

No GOP candidate had announced a challenge to Condotta but he expects a candidate to step forward soon. Ann Diamond has filed as an independent and Democrat Chris Goehner has announced his intention to run