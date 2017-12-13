Confirmed Case of Mumps in Grant County

The following is a news release from the Grant County Health District:

Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny, issues an alert about a confirmed case of mumps in a Grant County resident. The person with confirmed mumps is a vaccinated healthcare worker with a recent history of travel. The individual developed symptoms on December 2nd, 2017, which means the contagious period was from November 30th through December 7th, 2017 (2 days before, 5 days after). During the contagious period the worker was present at two Moses Lake healthcare facilities, Samaritan Healthcare (Hospital) and Confluence Health, Moses Lake.

Approximate locations, dates & times include:

Confluence Health, Moses Lake

11/30/ 2017 8:30am—4:15 pm

12/1/2017 8:30am—5:50 pm

12/4/2017 3:00pm—3:30pm

Samaritan Healthcare (Hospital), Moses Lake

11/30/2017- 12/1/2017 11:00pm—3:00am

GCHD staff are collaborating with healthcare partners from Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health to confidentially identify all staff and patrons who could have been in “close” contact with the ill individual. The identified persons are being contacted directly and asked to monitor themselves and their family members for signs and symptoms of mumps through January 1st, 2018. Symptoms often do not appear until 12-15 days after being exposed.

GCHD is advising all residents to check their children’s and their own vaccine records for up-to-date measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. If you were identified as a “close” contact and feel ill, stay home to help prevent the possible spread of the disease and contact your healthcare provider by phone. If advised to see your healthcare provider, please wear a mask before entering the healthcare facility. If you don’t have a healthcare provider, call GCHD at 509-766-7960 or the Family Health Hotline at 1-800-322-2588.

Immunizations recommendations:

Two doses of MMR vaccine provides about 88% immunity (one dose about 78%). MMR is not recommended in pregnancy and other immunosuppressed individuals. Even though two doses of MMR provides the best protection, the following is sufficient proof of immunity against mumps:

1 dose MMR—babies 1 year and older, preschoolers, and low-risk adults, OR

2 doses of MMR–for school-age children, college students, international travelers and healthcare workers, OR

Serologic evidence of immunity OR

Birth before 1957 (not applicable in an outbreak setting), OR

Evidence of physician-documented prior mumps infection.

“To reduce the risk of becoming ill, everyone should be sure they are fully vaccinated against mumps with the MMR vaccine,” said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Health Officer for Grant County. “If you or your child develops symptoms of mumps, please contact your healthcare provider, even if you have been vaccinated. Even though the vaccine does not provide 100% protection, persons vaccinated with MMR are much less likely to fall ill with mumps.”

What is Mumps: Signs & Symptoms

Mumps is a disease caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and a loss of appetite. However, mumps is best known for the facial and jaw swelling.

Symptoms may appear 12-25 days after exposure, usually 16- 18 days after exposure. Mumps usually goes away on its own in about 10 days. But in some cases, it can cause complications that affect the brain, the testicles, the ovaries, or the pancreas.

How is mumps spread?

A person with mumps can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or spraying saliva while talking. It can also be spread by sharing cups or eating utensils, and by touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Who is at higher risk of getting mumps*?

Infants who are too young to receive MMR vaccine (under 1 year of age).

Children over 1 year of age who are not fully vaccinated : Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12-15 months of age, and the second dose at 4-6 years of age.

Teens and adults should also be up to date on their MMR vaccination.

Adults born in or after 1957 who have not been vaccinated or have not previously had mumps disease.

If you are unsure whether you or your child have been vaccinated, please contact your healthcare provider.

*Note: Persons born before 1957 probably had mumps as children and are usually considered immune. Special recommendations apply to healthcare workers.

How to prevent mumps.

Make sure you and your children are up to date on MMR vaccine. Your healthcare provider office has the vaccine in supply. Adults can also contact their local pharmacy to schedule an appointment. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the vaccine. Visit the Mumps Vaccination page to see recommendations for different groups.

Stay away from anyone who has mumps.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid sharing drinks or utensils used for eating.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys, doorknobs, tables, counters.

What to do if you have symptoms.