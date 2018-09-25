Confluence Health Holding Free Skin Cancer Screening Friday

To many, the only thing more unthinkable than a cancer diagnosis are the perceived costs of treatment. A skin cancer screening clinic set for Friday, September 28 aims to address both of those concerns.

The screening event, held at the Wenatchee Veteran’s Hall at 512 S. Chelan Avenue, will provide free skin cancer screening for those with no insurance coverage, or plans with high deductibles. Multiple interpreters will be on hand as well to help our Spanish-speaking population with the screening process.

For those reluctant to get tested because of concerns regarding cost of care if they are diagnosed, “this shouldn’t be a concern,” says Radiation Therapy Practice Manager Keta Evans. “If you are diagnosed and are worried about possible gaps in your coverage, there are programs and plans that can help tremendously. We will have financial advisors on hand at the event that can assist those that may be at risk to ease any concerns about what their treatment path may look like, or what the cost may be.”

While walk-ins will be seen, it is highly encouraged for those attending to schedule an appointment. To do so, please call Maggie Lozano at 509-664-4868, extension 7621 to schedule an appointment between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.