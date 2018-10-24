Confluence Health Looking for Volunteers

Confluence Health is looking for roughly two dozen volunteers to help at Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee Valley Clinics four hours a week. Volunteer Coordinator Ceci Wood says there is a variety of jobs you can do.

“We’re looking for mainly escorts that are physically fit that can push a wheelchair, deliver flowers, help discharge patients especially our little babies that are leaving the hospital. We want to make sure they’re safe while they’re going out to the car.”

Wood says they are looking for people who like to be busy and are physically able to push wheelchairs among other qualities.

“Are happy and willing to learn and go the extra mile for our patients and in return we know that we’re going to fill them up with good stuff. It’s good to give back to the community.”

Wood says volunteers can really bond with the patients and each other and that it becomes a family-like atmosphere. She noted they are trying to build their volunteer program at Wenatchee Valley Clinic where it hasn’t existed before and anyone interested in volunteering there or at Central Washington Hospital should contact her at the hospital at 509-662-1511 ext. 33330.