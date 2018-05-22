Confluence Health Recognized as Among Best in America

Confluence Health is inviting the public to join them in celebrating it receiving the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. A ceremony will be held Wednesday May 23 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. outside the main cafeteria at Central Washington hospital.

Katharine Mongoven, director of Quality Solutions at Healthgrades, Inc. will be on hand to also formally recognize Confluence Health for a number of other achievements including:

America’s 100 Best Orthopedic Surgery

America’s 100 Best Spine Surgery

Joint Replacement Excellence Award

Five-Star Recipient: Peripheral Vascular Bypass

The achievements is part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2018 Report to the Nation.

“It’s an honor to be ranked among the top hospitals in the country, ” said Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health. “I’d like to congratulate our exceptional physicians and staff members for their dedication to quality and the outstanding patient outcomes they provide this community.”

Confluence Health leadership, including Chief Operating Officer Vikki Noyes, Sr. Vice President of Specialty Care Jeanine Allen, Nursing Clinical Supervisor Christine Hahn and Marketing and Communications Director Andrew Canning will be on hand to answer questions regarding the awards and how they highlight the care Confluence Health gives the community.