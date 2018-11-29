Confluence Health Services Relocating to Improve Service

Confluence Health has announced Central Washington Hospital Family Physicians & Wenatchee Valley Hospital Specialty Departments are swapping locations.

Starting December 3rd, the physicians currently located at the Central Washington Hospital Family Physicians Building on the Central Washington Hospital Campus (1215 S. Miller St.) will be moving to a new location on the 2nd Floor of the Mares Building in the Wenatchee Valley Hospital & Clinics building (820 N. Chelan St.)

The Sleep Medicine, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, and Pulmonary Departments will move from that same 2nd Floor Mares Building location into the former Family Physicians Building on the hospital campus. The building will be renamed as the Central Washington Hospital Saddle Rock Building.

The move situates all Family Physicians in one convenient location and brings the Specialty Departments under the same roof.