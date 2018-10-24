Confluence Health to Expand Grant Co. Services

Confluence Health has announced plans to build a radiation treatment facility in Moses Lake and construct a new medical office building that will house specialty services.

The goal is to enhance medical care and access in Grant County.

The specialty services building will be an approximately 20,000 to 25,000 square foot facility constructed on a seven-acre property at the corner of Yonezawa Boulevard and Road K. NE in Moses Lake. “This development will create a cascading effect, creating more space and time for our providers to see their Columbia Basin patients with as little wait possible,” explains Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford, MD. “Additionally, the building will contribute to a strong alliance between our primary care services and our specialists, resulting in more coordinated care.” Conceptual plans for the proposed medical office building are currently being created, with ground breaking expected in late 2019.

Confluence Health and the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation will be launching a $3.5 million capital campaign to build a much-needed radiation treatment facility in Moses Lake to be connected to the Confluence Health Moses Lake Clinic.

The proposed $7 million facility will enable patients to receive radiation treatments close to home rather than traveling out of town.