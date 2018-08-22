Confusion Over Evacuation Status Near Community of Plain

Burnout operations on the Cougar Creek Fire may have contributed to confusion for some residents on the status of Evacuation notices for the community of Plain.

Chelan County Emergency Management reported a number of residents called with concerns that Evacuation orders in Plain had been increased on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that Plain remains at a Level 1 (GET READY) alert notice

The current map of the Cougar Creek Fire shows areas in Green are Level 1 and Yellow are Level 2. Red indicates the perimeter of the fire.

