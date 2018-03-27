Congressman Newhouse visits Farmers on listening tour

Rep. Dan Newhouse is using the congressional break to listen to what local farmers want prioritized in the 2018 farm bill. The current Farm bill legislation is set to expire this year.

Newhouse met Tuesday with about a dozen Douglas County wheat ranchers and orchardists at the Douglas County PUD. The congressman said the discussion with producers ran the gamut of issues related to agriculture including funding for research, trade, labor, nutrition programs and the importance of crop insurance

Newhouse voted no last week on the $1.3T Omnibus Spending bill because of he added debt but also in part because of two key ag issues

The listening tours will continue with Grant county farmers Thursday in Quincy and Othello.

Our news partner iFiber One News reports the listening sessions will take place at the Quincy Community Center Thursday morning. Later, Newhouse will address the Othello Rotary Club at the Time Out Pizza and hold a second listening session with farmers at the same location later that day. The events are only open to farmers, farm organizations and Othello Rotary members.

Newhouse is holding similar meetings this week throughout the district.