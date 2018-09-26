Congressman Reichert’s Wenatchee Office Closing Friday

On Friday, September 28, 2018, the Wenatchee Office of Congressman Dave Reichert, located at 5 South Wenatchee Avenue, Suite 315, will close.

Pending Congressman Reichert’s retirement, appointments in the Central Washington area will continue to be scheduled through the end of the year. To schedule an appointment in this area, please contact Tyler Mackay at (509) 885-6615 or Tyler.Mackay@mail.house.gov. When the meeting has been arranged, a meeting location will be provided.

If you are a constituent of the 8th District and are in need of assistance with a federal agency, please contact Congressman Reichert’s Issaquah Office at (425) 677-7414. The Congressman’s Issaquah Office will remain open through the fall.