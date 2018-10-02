Construction, Healthcare Lead Job Figures

The jobs picture continued to show improving numbers in August according to Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck’s report for August.

The Wenatchee labor market unemployment dropped to 4.0 percent, the lowest reading in the month of August since 1990 when records were tracked.

Construction is leading the way in adding new jobs with a 10.3 percent increase, surpassing the pace of growth statewide since July 2017.

The healthcare field continues to add jobs, up 4.1 percent since August 2017.

The leisure and hospitality industry, primarily hotels and restaurants, suffered a loss of 500 jobs in the last 12 months.

Overall, Meseck says 1,300 jobs were added over the last year in the Wenatchee area