Construction Leads Wenatchee Area Job Growth

Wenatchee’s construction industry has grown faster than the pace of growth statewide in the last nine months.

Labor Economist Don Meseck says the construction sector accounted for 2,600 jobs in April, a strong 11.5 percent increase since April 2017. The numbers coincide with a nearly 23% increase in home sales in the first four months of this year, according to the latest Real Estate reports by Pacific Appraisal Associates.

Local manufacturing is still declining, off 200 jobs in the last year. 500 jobs were added in the health service field and the hotel and restaurant sector added 300 positions over the last six months.

Overall unemployment dropped a point in April to 5. 3%