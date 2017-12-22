Continuing Resolution includes Childrens and VA program funding

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget. Before breaking for the holidays, the Republican-led House and Senate passed a temporary spending bill to avoid a government shutdown that is scheduled to take place at midnight Friday. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the measure on Friday before leaving Washington for a Christmas visit to his Florida estate.

8th District Rep. Dave Reichert said the bill includes funding for CHIP, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Veterans Choice Program. which allows vets to receive government-paid care from private doctors outside the VA system.

Rep. Dan Newhouse said the DACA issue or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was not included in the Continuing Resolution and will wait until 2018. “We are very close to an agreement, the administration has been in conversation with congress over the last few days but we are not ready to pass something yet off either floor of the house or senate so that’s (DACA) going to be continued on in discussion to the next year as well” said Newhouse.

