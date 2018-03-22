Controlled Burn at Sinlaheken

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be conducting a controlled burn Sinlahekin Wildlife Area this week. It’s part of their work in multiple areas to reduce wildfire risks and enhance wildlife habitat. At least 600 acres on the Sinlahekin overall may be burned, depending on weather conditions. WDFW Prescribed Fire Manager Matt Eberlein says, “It’s not a question of whether we’ll have fires on these lands in the future, but rather the degree to which we can reduce the damage they cause.” You can find out more at the WDFW website.