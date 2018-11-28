Cordell, Neher and Company Honored by Secretary of State Kim Wyman

At a special ceremony Thursday, Secretary of State Kim Wyman will award the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion to four Washington companies and bestow special citations on four others for outstanding work to improve lives in Washington communities. The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Office of the Secretary of State in the Legislative Building.

“I’m proud to recognize large and small companies for their outstanding efforts to make Washington communities better places to live, work, and thrive,” Secretary Wyman said. “These special organizations really went above and beyond to help society, and are greatly deserving of our Corporations for Communities honors.”

Receiving the NASS Medallion will be:

Avista Corporation of Spokane, a 1,482-employee business which has made outstanding philanthropic contributions in support of the Washington State University Elson Floyd Medical School and totaled more than $1.6 million in charitable giving in 2017.

Columbia Bank, a 1,171-employee Tacoma-based business which provides staff with 40 hours per year of paid volunteer time and matches $100 per employee per year for charitable donations. In 2017, Columbia employees totaled more than 20,600 volunteer hours and donated more than $248,000 to charitable causes.

Cordell, Neher & Company of Wenatchee, a 36-employee business which since 1988 has covered paid volunteer time for staff at local nonprofits, including more than 1,000 hours in the last year, and provides financial and in-kind accounting support for numerous charitable campaigns.

The Doty Group of Tacoma, a 31-employee business which provides staff members with paid time to volunteer during business hours, administers an annual “Volunteer as a Team” program for the Rescue Mission and Humane Society, and gave in-kind tax and financial assistance to many fundraising efforts.

Secretary Wyman will also bestow certificates of appreciation to two other organizations for outstanding community-service efforts outside the Corporations for Communities nomination criteria:

Bank of America, which has 2,800 employees in Washington, provides $5,000 in matching funds for employee donations to nonprofits and supports staff volunteer time.

AAA Washington, a nonprofit based in Bellevue with 675 employees, which through the Soap for Hope program collected 187,000 new items for 26 charities and partnered with Mountains to Sound to plant 1,400 trees at Lake Sammamish Park.

Two additional recipients will receive Honor Roll Certificates for their community efforts:

Mission Support Alliance, a 2,000-employee Richland agency which has contributed more than $350,000 to local organizations and sent more than 500 volunteers to 24 local events.

Molina Healthcare of Washington Inc., a Bothell organization with 829 employees, which has participated in more than 2,100 community events to promote wellness and education, and has invested more than $500,000 in behavioral health services.

Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.