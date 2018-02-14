Coroner IDs victims of suspected Carbon monoxide poisoning

The Grant County Coroner released the names of the two people found dead Monday in their Coulee City home. The victims were identified as 68-year-old Roxy Mae Ergler and 72-year-old Kenneth W. Gomez. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found no signs of foul play and suspect the couple were likely overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Coroner Craig Morrison says the exact cause of death won’t be determined until results of lab analysis are returned in several weeks.