Coroner Rules Mt. Stuart Fatality an Accident

The Chelan County Coroner has concluded the Seattle man killed Sunday on Mt Stuart died of critical injuries suffered when he fell several hundred feet.

Coroner Wayne Harris performed an examination today on 32 year old Varun Sadavarte and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Harris ruled Sadavarte’s death as an accident.

The Coroner’s Office is assisting the victim’s brother with arrangements to transport Sadavarte’s body back to India where his parents still reside.