Cougar Creek Blaze Grows to 1,559 Acres, 0% Containment

The Cougar Creek Fire has doubled in size to 1,559 acres with 0% containment. Information Officer Norma Brock said the increased figure is due to fire growth and better mapping of the lightning caused blaze.

The fire is 12 miles NW of Ardenvior and about 7 1/2 miles NE of Plain. Winds Thursday from the west/northwest are expected to gust to 25 mph and continue to push the fire to the southeast. Brock said the fire is pushing into the Billy Creek area and could be expected to spread up to two miles Thursday. Level 2 Evacuation Notices (Get Ready) are posted on both sides of Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of Entiat River Road at MP 24. The Level 2 order includes Mudd River Road however Ardenvoir is not covered by the notification.

320 firefighters are assigned to the fire with the support of helicopters. Brock said water drops have been hampered because the smoke column is laying down low and obscuring the targeted areas.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team is expected to take over control of the fire by Saturday.