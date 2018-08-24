Cougar Creek Crews Calling in Tankers and Retardant Drops

The Cougar Creek Fire grew very slightly to nearly 40,400 acres overnight and is 40 percent contained. Information Officer Mike Reichling says with wind clearing the haze and smoke, they’re able to order fixed wing tanker drops of retardant on the fire.

“For the hand crews on the ground it gives them an opportunity to establish lines, get the fire slowed down to where we can get the firing operations going and actually burn towards the fire. And get those lines established in order to keep the fire contained where we want it.”

Reichling says the wind conditions are helpful to the team because it is at their back and the drop in the temperature and good relative humidity are going to help them build containment.