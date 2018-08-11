Cougar Creek Fire Advances, Ardenvoir Level 3 Evacuation Ordered

The Cougar Creek Fire was pushed by strong winds Friday night toward the southeast, down Miners Ridge, Hornet Ridge and the Mad River Drainage.

By 9pm, the fire had crossed containment lines at McKenzie Saddle. Last reports indicated the fire remains west of the Entiat River.

Ardenvoir was placed on a Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) Evacuation Notice shortly after 7pm Friday. The Incident Command Team had anticipated the threat in their plans and structure protection forces utilizing county and state resources were placed in Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

Current Evacuation Orders;

The Entiat River Road from Ardenvoir north to the end of the road (approximately to milepost 25) and Mad River Road are now Level 3, which means “leave immediately.” The Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon up to the southern boundary of Ardenvoir is now elevated to Level 2, which means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.”

A new Level 1 Evacuation Notice was issued for the Entiat River Road from US 97A to Crum Canyon, which means “time to prepare.”

The Cougar Creek Fire is being pushed by strong winds through heavy dead and down fuels toward the southeast, down Miners Ridge and the Mad River Drainage. Structure protection forces are in place in Ardenvoir and the Entiat River Valley.

