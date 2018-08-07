Cougar Creek Fire Briefing

Cougar Creek/Lost Fire Morning update 08/07/18

Morning update for Tuesday, August 7, from Cougar Creek Fire. Planning Operations Chief Shannon Prather explains fire activity in the last 24 hours and strategy for today's firefight. Gusty winds out of the West gave the fire a hard push to the east, causing forces to disengage on the southeast corner for firefighter safety late yesterday afternoon. Forces are reengaged today and focusing suppression efforts on the the Lost Fire and the east side of Cougar Creek fire. #CougarCreekFire #LostFire

