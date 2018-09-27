Cougar Creek Fire Burned Mostly at Moderate or Lower Severity

On a sunny September day in the Tyee drainage northwest of the community of Entiat, hydrologists and other Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) experts kneel in the dirt as they test dozens of soil samples in an area burned in the 2018 Cougar Creek Fire. Across the nearly 43,000 acre burn perimeter, the results are looking favorable.

“Across the vast majority of the fire, we’re seeing intact plant roots and soils that are able to hold water at normal or near normal levels” said Forest BAER Coordinator, Molly Hanson. “However, there are certainly areas of higher intensity, such as the Mad River, where we’ll be focusing on emergency road and trail drainage efforts.”

The BAER team for the Miriam Fire in the White Pass area west of Yakima is reporting similar results. Burn severity mapping and field verification efforts there reveal approximately 97 percent of land within that fire perimeter burned at moderate or lower intensity.

“We’re working closely with the US Geological Survey, NRCS and local conservation districts to share results and data to help local landowners,” added Hanson. “I encourage anyone living downstream of a burned area to stay engaged with this process.”

Naches Area: Miriam Fire- Approximately three percent of the area within the fire perimeter burned at a high soil burn severity, 17 percent at moderate, and 80 percent low or unburned soil burn severity.

Entiat/Leavenworth Area: Cougar Creek Fire- Approximately two percent of the area within the fire perimeter burned at a high soil burn severity, 33 percent at moderate, and 65 percent low or unburned soil burn severity.

Methow Valley Area: Crescent Mountain and McLeod Fires- BAER assessments began September 25, 2018. Results will be available online in the coming weeks.

Additional Information:

Cougar Creek Fire BAER Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6215/

Miriam Fire BAER Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6218/

Crescent & Mcleod Fires BAER Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6224/

BAER Website: centralwashingtonfirerecovery.info