Cougar Creek Fire Burnout Operations and Winds Helping Crews

The Cougar Creek Fire grew slightly in size to more than 40,000 acres. Information Officer Mike Reichling says Thursday’s windy conditions could actually be helpful.

“The fire is actually burning towards the main fire that’s already burning. If it was a red flag [warning] and the winds were coming out of the East, we would absolutely not be putting fire down on the ground because it would be blowing back on top of us and towards the community. In this case, it’s blowing back towards the main fire.”

The increase in the size of the fire was done on purpose according to Reichling.

“Mostly our doing, so it was that area to the West, Southwest of the fire which increased due to our firing operations. Nothing to be alarmed about. It’s just part of doing business and trying to get the line around this fire.”

There’s a public meeting Thursday night in Entiat at 6:00 p.m. at the Chelan County Fire District 8 station.